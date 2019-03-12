Pharr, Texas - On Saturday, March 9, 2019, Richard Lewis Joseph, devoted husband and loving father of four children, passed away peacefully at the age of 89 in Edinburg, Texas. Richard was born in Fremont Ohio on February 28, 1930 to Donald and Alice (Woonacott) Joseph. While serving in the US Army in Esslingen, Germany from 1951 to 1953 he met the love of his life Martha. Richard and Martha are parents of Renate Pealer (Jack), Charles Joseph (Mary), Sandy Silva (John) and Sue Pasch (Charley). In 1954 he began a career with the Fremont Police Department. In 1984, after many years of dedication he retired as the Chief of Police. He enjoyed traveling throughout the US, Canada and Germany. Richard always had a special way with words. We will always remember his quick wit, amazing way of telling a good story and closing with a "Big Word" of the day. His smile was infectious and his kind and compassionate spirit was like no other. He valued family and was very proud of his five Grandchildren and ten Great-Grandchildren. Richard is preceded in death by his Father Donald, Mother Alice, and Brother Roy Joseph. Services will be held at Zion Lutheran Church in Alamo, Texas Thursday, March 14th at 7:00pm. A celebration of Richard's life will follow in the church hall. Interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Fremont, Ohio.



Memorial contributions can be made to Zion Lutheran Church 226 S. Alamo Rd Alamo, Texas 78516. Flowers can be delivered to Zion until 12 noon. Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston of Pharr. Published in The Monitor on Mar. 12, 2019