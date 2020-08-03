Harlingen - Ricky Gonzales, age 58, of Weslaco, Texas passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Ricky was born January 29, 1962 in Amherst, Texas.
Ricky is survived by his wife, Martha Alicia Gonzales; daughter Crystal Lynn Gonzales (Jorge Arrellano); son Ricky Keith Gonzales (Joanna Pina); father Enrique Gonzales (Manuela); sister Estrella Acosta (Rene), sister Sylvia Serrano (Esequiel), sister Nora Montana (Dennis), sister Linda Gonzales, brother Robert Gonzales (Yvonne) and brother Johnny Gonzales (Adela); granddaughter Jada Lynn De Los Santos, grandson Karmelo Anthony De Los Santos, granddaughter Kaylynn Nicole De Los Santos, granddaughter Emma Gonzales; grandson Bruce Thomas Gonzales; and Eddie De Los Santos.
Visitation Services for Ricky will be held Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM with a Rosary at 7:00 PM at Funeraria Del Angel Highland Funeral Home located at 6705 N FM 88 in Weslaco, Texa. A Mass will be held Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 1:00 PM at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Weslaco, Texas followed with the Interment at Highland Memorial Park in Weslaco, Texas.
Serving as pallbearers are Daniel Valadez , Jorge Arrellano , Sergio Artemirano , Johnny Gonzales and Jason Acosta .
