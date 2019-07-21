Home

Virgil Wilson Mortuary
2200 North Conway
Mission, TX 78572
(956) 585-2721
Rigoberto Peña

Rigoberto Peña Obituary
Donna - Rigoberto Pena, 51, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Amara Hospice in Edinburg. He was born in McAllen, Texas on October 21, 1967 and was preceded in death by his mother, Ninfa Pena.

Rigoberto is survived by his loving wife, Connie Pena; children, Erika D. Pena and Daniel Pena; father, Victorino Pena; his brothers and sisters, Ruben Pena, Rogelio Pena, Maria Lilia Martinez, and Carolina Rodriguez; and his loving nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 12:00pm to 9:00pm with a service at 7:00pm in the event center at Virgil Wilson Mortuary. Funeral service will be Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 10:00am in the event center at Virgil Wilson Mortuary. Burial will follow at Lord & I Cemetery in Palmview. You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.virgilwilsonmortuary.com. Funeral Services have been entrusted to the care of Virgil Wilson Mortuary in Mission.
Published in The Monitor on July 21, 2019
