Robert Lee Ashworth, 62, of Dickinson, N.D. passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 at Vibra Hospital in Mandan, N.D. after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Robert was born February 27, 1957 in McAllen, Texas, the next to the youngest of six children born to Homer and Betty Ashworth. He moved his family from Texas to North Dakota to work for Baker Hughes where he worked for 32 years. He enjoyed being with his family, fishing and photography.
Robert is survived by his wife, JoAnn Ashworth of Dickinson, and their three girls: Laura and her husband Luke Bailey of Kula, Maui; Leandra and her husband Marcus Montgomery of Honolulu, Hawaii and Brianna Ashworth of Dickinson, as well as four of his siblings Pat and wife Karen of Elk City, Okla.; Ruth and husband Terry Pigg of Round Rock, Texas; Mary Hoch of Austin, Texas and Arthur Ashworth of Spring, Texas. He is also survived by four grandchildren: Ceasario Giffin Bailey, Illianna Lee Bailey, Maurice Lee Montgomery and Malina Pilar Montgomery as well as several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father Homer Ashworth, his mother Betty Ashworth and his oldest brother, Homer Ashworth, Jr. and his nephew James Dalton Ashworth of Elk City, Okla.
There will be a Gathering of Family & Friends on Friday, October 25 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., with a Celebration of Life Service at 7 p.m. at Ladbury Funeral Service in Dickinson. The family would like to express sincere thanks to those who supported and cared for Robert and his family during this difficult time, especially to the staff at Sanford Hospital Oncology Unit in Bismarck, N.D., and Baker Hughes friends. Arrangements are with Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson, www.ladburyfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 22, 2019