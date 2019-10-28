|
|
Mission - Robert F. "Bob" Arnold, 91, passed away on October 25, 2019, at Mission Valley Nursing Home in Mission. He proudly served in the US Army and was stationed in Guam. The Army brought him to Texas, and after his discharge, he decided to stay, and started a 35-year career with Southern Pacific, Missouri Pacific, Union Pacific Railroads.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Rufus and Linda Arnold; sisters Francis Branham, Inell Black, Melba McAnnally; daughter-in-law Jan Arnold.
He is survived by his wife, of 64 years, Eileen Arnold; sons Jerry Wayne (Mary) Arnold, Larry (Cherri) Arnold, Tim (Tracy) Arnold; grandchildren Justin, Kyle (Hai-Lee), Brandi (Brady), Matt, Ryan (Brittney), Morgan; as well as by his great grandchildren Klayton, Brynn, Braylie, Ava Rose.
Visitation will be held today, Monday, October 28, 2019, from 6-8pm at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at 12 noon, at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Garden Cemetery in McAllen.
Service are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 28, 2019