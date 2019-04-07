Mission - Robert Frank Neagle went to be with the Lord on March 23, 2019 at the age of 81. He passed peacefully at Mission Valley Nursing and Transitional Care Center in Mission, Texas surrounded by his family. Throughout his life, Robert, known to his friends and family as "Bob," was an influential role model for not only his children and grandchildren, but also others who knew him. Born on October 10, 1937, in Lake City, Iowa to Frank William Neagle and Elizabeth Marvel Pierce, Bob grew up in rural Iowa, served two years in the Army, and married Connie Kay Reinhardt on July 2, 1957. They raised a family in Nemaha, Iowa, where Bob also owned and managed a feed and grain mill. After retiring at an early age, Bob and Connie, relocated to Mission, Texas in 1979. Not in his nature to sit and do nothing, Bob dabbled in residential real estate there for years. A father-figure to many, Bob was extremely independent, had a strong work ethic, lived simply and saved, but also knew how to laugh and enjoy life. He loved having large family gatherings, playing cards, gambling in Wendover and Vegas, watching football and basketball, and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. "Papa" loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lorelei, Jax, Adeline, and Ember loved to sit on Papa's lap and cuddle and play. He loved watching them learn new things and be silly. He was very proud of Miranda and her academic accomplishments. Robert was the patriarch of the family and will be dearly missed. He is preceded in death by his parents, two siblings, and his wife, Connie Kay. He is survived by his daughters, Linda Kay Hammerstrom and Debra Sue Wattier; son, Robert Frank Neagle Jr. and his wife Monica; grandchildren, Trisha Bailey and her husband Brad, Cari Lambrecht and her husband Nathan, AJ Wattier, Katy Hammerstrom and her fiance Chris Even, and Miranda Neagle, as well as great-grandchildren Lorelei and Adeline Lambrecht, Jax Wattier, and Ember Even. The family thanks everyone for their condolences. A family celebration of life will be held at a later date. Published in The Monitor on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary