Mission - Robert "Danny" Garza entered eternal rest on July 20, 2020 at Las Palmas Nursing Home in McAllen. He was born on October 20, 1946 in Mission, Texas to Oscar and Imogene Embry-Garza. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Danny is survived by his loving wife and high school sweetheart of 53 years, Irene de Leon-Garza; his two children Yvonne (Ruben) Gutierrez and Michael (Linda) Garza; brother Larry (Yolanda) Garza; 12 grandchildren; one niece and nephew; and numerous relatives throughout the state of Texas.
Danny lived in Mission all his life where he graduated from Mission High School in 1965. Upon his graduation from high school, Danny enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served in the Navy's Sixth Fleet on board the USS Mauna Loa in and around the Mediterranean Sea from 1965-1967 where he helped in the arming of aircraft carriers, destroyers, and cruisers. He was honorably discharged in 1967 and returned home to Mission to marry his sweetheart Irene.
Danny was a member of St. John of the Fields and Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. He loved league bowling with his friends and coworkers. And Danny loved spending time with his wife and grandchildren, especially at South Padre Island. His favorite activity was watching NFL football games on Sunday afternoon and awaiting the call from his son to ask him what happened to his beloved Dallas Cowboys during their game, enjoying a laugh together and talking about the game's big plays. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren grow up and attending their various sports and school events. The holidays were his favorite time of the year when his grandchildren would visit him and Irene all together.
Danny was a proud Navy veteran and member of the Catholic War Veterans Post 1065 of Mission for over 30 years. One of his favorite activities while serving with the Post was attending Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Veteran's Day celebrations as well as watching the numerous war movie marathons presented on those days.
Danny worked at McAllen Motor Mart for over 20 years after his service to his country, followed by Barrera's Auto Supply in Mission and later at AutoZone in Mission where he was the manager in charge of commercial accounts.
Danny was also a cancer survivor, battling melanoma for over 10 years through chemo and radiation therapy as well as follow-up visits to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston and DHR Oncology in Edinburg.
The family would like to thank the numerous nurses and doctors who looked over him and provided care and comfort while he stayed at the Las Palmas Nursing Home in McAllen. The family would also like to thank the therapists that provided therapy to him as he recovered from a surgically repaired hip. Danny's children and grandchildren would also like to thank Dr. Ghanem Daghestani at DHR Oncology for treating their father and grandfather and giving him a chance to continue enjoying his life with them.
Due to the prevalence of the COVID-19 virus in our area, Danny will be cremated without a public funeral service and his ashes will be interred at Rio Grande Valley Veteran's Cemetery in Mission at a private family service.
In Danny's memory, family and friends are asked to consider a memorial contribution to the American Cancer Society
, M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, the Alzheimer's Association
, the American Diabetes Association, or the charity of their choice
.
Danny will be missed very much by his family and friends.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission and are currently pending due to the Covid-19 pandemic.