Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rosary
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Saint Pius X Catholic Church
Weslaco, TX
Burial
Following Services
Sacred Park Cemetery
Mercedes, TX
McAllen/Weslaco - Robert "Bobby" Hinojosa, 51, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. He was born in Weslaco to Jorge Luis Hinojosa and Mary Cisneros Hinojosa.

Bobby grew up in McAllen and graduated from Memorial High School where he played football. Shortly after graduation, Bobby joined the United States Coast Guard where he was stationed in Hawaii and later transferred to Port Isabel, Tx. After receiving high recognition, he was honorably discharged. Shortly following his discharge, he began a career in car sales, in which he was extremely successful for many years.

Bobby then retired from the car business and followed his real passion. Thus, he moved to Port Mansfield to live happily by the water. There, Bobby was able to share his passion with others. He not only taught young children how to fish, but he also found time to guide fishermen to just the right spots on the water. Bobby took pride in making sure each trip was a successful one.

Bobby will be remembered for his smiling face, outgoing personality, kind heart and his love for life. He lived life to the fullest and was a genuine, loyal and protective friend, brother, uncle, and son.

Bobby is preceded in death by his father, Jorge Luis Hinojosa.

He is survived by his mother, Mary Cisneros, sisters Missi Hinojosa Cash (Rick) of San Antonio, Laura Hinojosa Guerra (Joseph) of McAllen, Letty Hinojosa Miers (Bryan) of Athens, and brother Ricardo Hinojosa (Belinda) of McAllen.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 1:00 - 9:00 p.m. with an hour of sharing at 6:00 p.m. and a rosary at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be celebrated on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Saint Pius X Catholic Church in Weslaco. Burial will follow at Sacred Park Cemetery in Mercedes.

Pallbearers: Ricardo Hinojosa, Joseph Howell, Nicky Casas, Rick Cash, David Rodriguez, Arturo Cisneros, Mike Cisneros, and Joseph Guerra.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 23, 2019
