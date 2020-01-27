|
Benbrook - Robert Jackson Dyer, 77, passed away peacefully January 23, 2020 after a courageous 5-year battle with lung cancer. Service: pm, Thursday, January 30th at St Stephen Presbyterian Church in Fort Worth. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF, Greater Fort Worth/Arlington Chapter) and St Stephen Presbyterian Church - Room in the Inn.
Bob was born October 30, 1942, in Sweetwater, Texas, to Nelson Andrew (Bud) Dyer and Julia Chlorine Farris Dyer. The majority of his childhood was spent in Kermit, Texas, and Jal, New Mexico, where his family owned Dyer Furniture stores. When Bob wasn't working at the family store, he excelled in football and track. His Jal Panthers won the State Championship both his junior and senior years. He lettered all four years in track, winning the State Championship in the 440-yard dash his senior year.
Bob was awarded scholastic scholarships to attend UNM. While in Albuquerque he became a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity, and began his banking career. In 1964, Bob transferred to Texas Western College (now UTEP) in El Paso, where he graduated in 1966 with a business degree. In his free time, Bob enjoyed raising and showing American Quarter Horses.
In 1972, he became the Branch Manager of Beverly Hills National Bank in Beverly Hills, California, where he met his future wife, Debby. They married in 1974 and moved to New Mexico; first Roswell, where daughter, Andrea, was born; then Ruidoso, where daughter, Melanie, was born; and later, Albuquerque.
In 1984, Bob and Debby settled in Weslaco, Texas, where they raised their daughters while Bob was the President & CEO of City National Bank for 23 years. Bob was President of the Weslaco Rotary Club and was awarded the Paul Harris Fellow Award for his leadership and civic activities. In 2007, he and Debby retired and moved to Meadowlakes, Texas. In 2017, they made their final move to Benbrook, Texas to be closer to his beloved daughters and his 5 precious grandchildren.
Bob will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. His happiest moments were spent golfing, keeping in touch with friends, barbecuing and spending time with family. He will be remembered for his unique storytelling, enjoying life to the fullest, and being the ultimate gentleman.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Betty Hatch Dyer, and brother William Douglas Dyer.
He is survived by his beloved wife of over 45 years, Debby; daughter Andrea Dyer Wilson and husband JW; daughter Melanie Dyer Pate and husband Patrick; 5 grandchildren, Jackson Ryder Wilson, Reese Noelle Wilson, Lucy Allison Pate, Jackson Murdoch Pate and Chloe Charles Pate; brother Gerald B. Dyer of Lubbock, Texas; sister Vida Dyer Simpson of Kermit, Texas, and 12 nieces and nephews.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 27, 2020