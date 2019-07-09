Mapleview, MN - Robert Jessie Allen, age 81 of Mapleview, Minnesota, passed away suddenly at his home on Monday, June 17, 2019. Bob was born on September 26, 1937 in northern Minnesota, to Ernest and Nina (White) Allen. He married Suzzane Johnson in Austin, Minnesota on October 10, 1964. The couple moved to Donna, Texas in 1972 and moved back to Austin in 2009. Bob was the jack of all trades and he loved his computer. He enjoyed helping people and traveling. He will be missed by all who knew him.



Survivors include his wife, Suzzane Allen of Mapleview, Minnesota; one sister, Marlene Gleason of Perham, Minnesota; and a host of relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Nina Allen; one brother, Ernest Jr., and one sister, Darlene Foft.



Per Bob's wishes no services will be held. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Published in The Monitor on July 9, 2019