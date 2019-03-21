Home

Robert John Willcox Sr.


1932 - 2019
Robert John Willcox Sr. Obituary
Harlingen - It is with great sadness that the family of Robert J. Willcox Sr. "Bob" announces his passing on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at the age of 87 years.

Bob will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 26 years, Jo-Ella and his children, Robert (Rosemary) Willcox Jr., Carol (Steve) Kane, Brenda (Larry) Davison, Susie (Jeff) Bonner, Mitch (Karee) Kopyto, Linda (Pat) Shaffer. Bob will also be fondly remembered by his nine grandchildren, Heather, Stephen, Chloe, Aidan, Chad, Amie, David, Sammy, Tracy and five great-grandchildren, Koda, Levi, Kylie, Austin, Emmalee, Caroline and Brecken. He will also be forever remembered by his extended family and dear friends.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, March 23, at 10:00 a.m., at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 1509 New Combes Hwy, Harlingen, TX.

Those who so desire may make memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, in memory of Robert John Willcox, Sr. to the , donate3.cancer.org.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 21, 2019
