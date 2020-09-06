Mission - Dr. Robert Joseph Genovese, 83, entered eternal rest Sunday, August 23, 2020, in Mission surrounded by his family. Born in Brooklyn, New York, and formerly of Laguna Vista, Texas, he lived in Mission for the past 24 years. He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Mary Genovese. Dr. Genovese is survived by his wife, Karen Marie Genovese; three children, Mark Genovese of Mission, Matthew Genovese of San Antonio, and Anne Marie Genovese of Mission; his two granddaughters, Haley Marie Genovese, and Karissa Rose Genovese; his sister, Frances Falsone of Staten Island, New York; two nieces, Janice Falsone of Staten Island, New York, and Debbie Falsone-Belmonte of Ashland City, Tennessee; and a nephew, Michael Falsone of Brooklyn, New York.Dr. Genovese graduated from St. Johns University (Queens, NY) and received his Medical Degree from Universita di Bologna (Bologna, Italy). After completing an internship at Brookdale Hospital (Brooklyn, NY), he attended a residency at Buffalo General Hospital (Buffalo, NY) where he met Karen, his wife of 43 years. After living and working in the Houston area for four years, he brought his family to the Rio Grande Valley in 1980. Dr. Genovese served as a Family Practitioner for the Brownsville Community Health Clinic until 1995. He relocated to Edinburg, Texas in 1995, where he opened his own practice, serving the community until he retired in 2011. Robert enjoyed caring for his patients, and learning about the needs of others and how he could assist them in their struggles.Robert was a devoted and selfless father and husband, who spent many family vacations with Karen and his children. Most of all, he cherished his grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.A Celebration of Life service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020, at Legacy Chapels 4610 South Jackson Road in Edinburg.Funeral services are under the direction of Legacy Chapels in Edinburg.