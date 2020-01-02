|
Edinburg, TX - Robert Lee Jinks went to be with Jesus on Monday, December 30, 2019 in Edinburg, Texas. He was born April 7, 1936 in Rush Springs, OK to Cecil C Jinks and Velan V Harris. He married Ruby O. Shackelford June 21, 1958.
They moved to Rio Grande Valley in 1970 and engaged in Real Estate and Property Development. After retirement in 1993, He and Ruby spent the summers in Colorado and most recently on the coast of Oregon.
Preceded in death by his parents and son, Jon Jay. Survivors include his devoted wife, Ruby; Son, Lee Jinks and wife Hilda; Daughter Rachelle Torres and husband Rene, and Son Carlos Jinks. Grandchildren; Lucas Jinks and wife Mary; Logan Jinks and wife Emily, Melissa Jinks, Vanessa Jinks, Michael Jinks and Eddie Lee Marburger, Sister; Mary Lee Roden.
He loved cars, Oklahoma University football, and sharing stories about his tour of duty in the US Army testing H bombs in the Nevada desert. One of his favorite things was being on the phone visiting with friends and sharing his love of Jesus with them.
Celebration of Life service at First Baptist Church McAllen, Texas (1200 Beech) Friday Jan.3 at 11:00 AM, followed by a Memorial Service at 1:00 PM at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission, Texas
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Gideons International, at P O Box 2671, McAllen Texas 78502-2671 and/or Hope Prenatal Services 956-961-4756, email, [email protected]
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 2, 2020