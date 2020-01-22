|
|
Harlingen, TX - With deepest sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved, Robert Lee Ramirez, on January 18, 2020, at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen, Tx. "Bob, Bobby and Uncle Bob" as he was endearingly known by family and many friends, was born July 19, 1967 in Weslaco, Texas and resided in the community of Donna, for the entirety of his life.
Robert Lee was a loving son and best friend to his father and mother, Willie and Estela Ramirez, who will cherish his memory forever. He is survived by his supportive life partner, Eva, and brothers, Willie Ramirez, Jr. (Graciela), Homer Ramirez, David Ramirez (Hazel), Andrew Ramirez (Jessica); sisters, Sylvia (Juan) DeLeon and Donna (Billy) Hicks. He has many nephews, nieces, cousins, aunts, uncles and a network of friends that will forever cherish his warm giving heart and smile.
He was an electrician by trade, with strong work ethics and respected by many for being a perfectionist about his workmanship.
With amazing and quiet dignity, Robert Lee, has courageously battled a form of childhood cancer, known as meduloblastoma of the brain, for a few months shy of 20 years. Ironically his body succumbed to arterial heart disease as secondary side effects resulting from long term cancer treatment that had sustained his remission up until his passing cancer-free.
Robert gave all the glory to God since August 2000 for having defeated this malignant disease and was on a personal and spiritual mission since then by participating in cancer clinical trials in the hope of helping others. Furthermore, Robert made a selfless decision in life in support of cornea transplants and whole body donation to further cancer research at MD Anderson in Houston, Tx.
We find solace knowing he is now with his beloved maternal grandmother, Eva and other family loved ones who once cherished him in life as well.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service to celebrate Robert's life on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 7 - 9pm at the Primera Iglesias Bautista, 1206 South Avenue, Donna, Tx 78537.
For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, Robert's family would appreciate donations be made to his place of worship, Primera Iglesia Bautista to establish the first annual Robert Lee Ramirez Education Scholarship. Please contact Noemi Espinosa at 956-472-0520.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 22, 2020