Robert Lemen
1930 - 2020
Cincinnati - Robert Claude Lemen was born on December 6, 1930 in San Juan, Texas, and died on September 8, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Bob was preceded in death by his wife Marie "Mitz" Elizabeth Wodrich Lemen. He and Mitz had a daughter Deborah Vonne Lemen, and a son Stephen Michael Lemen (Lisa Dixon Lemen). William Laurence Lemen (brother) along with many cousins in South Texas and beyond also survive him. Bob was a retired Air Force Officer who served in Korea, and later worked as a landscape contractor. "Sweet Robert" loved dancing through life with family and friends. For protection of our family and friends a future service date will be announced next year. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Episcopal Church of the Transfiguration, 14115 Hillcrest Road, Dallas,TX 75254, or a charity of your choice.

Published in The Monitor on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
