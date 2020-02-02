|
|
McAllen - Robert Patrick Garza, 70, passed away on January 31, 2020. He was a long-time State Trooper who was loving and cared deeply for those around him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Guadalupe and Eva Marie Garza and son, Robert Brian. Robert is survived by his wife, Nora Gonzalez Garza, daughter, Lisa Marie McMillan, grandchildren, Robert Brian Garza Jr. and Marielle McMillan and siblings; Ricky, Ruben, and Barbara.
Visitation will be held today, Sunday, February 2, from 3pm - 9pm with a 7pm Rosary at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission. Funeral Mass will be held Monday, February 3, at 11:30am at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Mission. A private graveside service will follow Tuesday, February 4, at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission. In lieu of flowers, donations to the (https://donate3.cancer.org) would be appreciated.
Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 2, 2020