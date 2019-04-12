San Juan - Robert Rocco Renaud, 59, died Tuesday, April 9, 2019 in McAllen.



Rocco will always be remembered for his smile, kind eyes, and his contagious laugh. After a courageous and long battle with depression the pain became unbearable and he decided to go with the Lord.



He is preceded in death by his brother, Ruben Rene Renaud.



Rocco survived by his wife, Rosette Yvonne Renaud; three daughters, Audra Angelique Renaud, Mariah Katelyn Renaud, all of San Juan, Jacquelyn Nicole (Ryan) Moore of Brownsville; a son, Rocco Brandon Renaud of Austin,TX; two grandchildren, Harper and Eden Moore; his parents, Wenceslado G. and Estella M. Renaud; three siblings, Joseph Renaud, Michael (Debbie) Renaud, Roberta (Luis) Marquez.



Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service today, April 12, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg.



Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Published in The Monitor on Apr. 12, 2019