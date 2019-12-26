|
|
Edinburg - Robert Valdez, 54, entered eternal rest Sunday, December 22, 2019, at McAllen Heart Hospital.
Born in Dallas, Mr. Valdez had lived in Edinburg for most of his life and was employed by Sam's Club. Robert was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys, Texas Rangers, UT Longhorns, and Nascar. He enjoyed making his family laugh, barbecuing, and listening to his Red Dirt/Texas Country music. He was married for 28 wonderful years to Oneida, the love of his life, and his daughter Selina was his pride and joy. He loved his loyal fur-babies Emmitt and Wally, but Troy was "his baby." Robert was a great husband, father, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend. He was known as "Tio Bob" to his nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Mila and Domingo Valdez.
Robert is survived by his wife, Oneida Valdez; a daughter, Selina (Jon Trevino) Valdez, both of Edinburg; five siblings, Diana Ramirez of Sharyland, Delia Soto, Domingo Valdez Jr., Javier Valdez, all of Edinburg, and Richard Valdez of Mission.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, December 26, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 East Canton in Edinburg. The family asks that everyone wear Dallas Cowboys or Texas Rangers attire. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.
Serving as pallbearers will be Roy Ramirez, Joe Soto Jr., Joey Garcia, Ryan Lopez, Alex Aranda, and Jon Trevino. Honorary pallbearers are Domingo Valdez Jr., Richard Valdez, Javier Valdez, Joe Cruz, Rudy Lopez, Jaime Aranda, Juan Martinez, Jacob Chapell, Gilbert Leal, Marco Antonio Aleman, Oswaldo Cantu, and J.G. Trevino.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 26, 2019