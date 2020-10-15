San Juan, TX - Robert Vega, age 54, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020 at his home in San Juan. Robert was born June 6, 1966 to Jose Jesus Vega and Olga Bocanegra.Robert is preceded in death by his parents, Jose and Olga.He is survived by his wife, Yvett Vega; children, Robert (Vicky) Vega, Jr., Stephanie (Hector) Salinas, Daniel Vega, Bryana Vega, Byanca Vega; grandson, Braydon Vega; brothers, Jose Jesus (Melissa) Vega, David (Corina) Vega, Noe (Kristy) Contreras; and numerous extended family and friends.Robert was a loving husband, father, brother and friend. He loved spending time with his family and was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved himA visitation for Robert will be held Friday, October 16, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Funeraria Del Angel with the rosary at 7:00 PM.The funeral service will be take place Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Funeraria Del Angel.The burial will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens.