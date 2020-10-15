1/1
Robert Vega
1966 - 2020
San Juan, TX - Robert Vega, age 54, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020 at his home in San Juan. Robert was born June 6, 1966 to Jose Jesus Vega and Olga Bocanegra.

Robert is preceded in death by his parents, Jose and Olga.

He is survived by his wife, Yvett Vega; children, Robert (Vicky) Vega, Jr., Stephanie (Hector) Salinas, Daniel Vega, Bryana Vega, Byanca Vega; grandson, Braydon Vega; brothers, Jose Jesus (Melissa) Vega, David (Corina) Vega, Noe (Kristy) Contreras; and numerous extended family and friends.

Robert was a loving husband, father, brother and friend. He loved spending time with his family and was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him

A visitation for Robert will be held Friday, October 16, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Funeraria Del Angel with the rosary at 7:00 PM.

The funeral service will be take place Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Funeraria Del Angel.

The burial will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens.



Published in The Monitor on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
01:00 - 09:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel
OCT
16
Rosary
07:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel
OCT
17
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria del Angel
3611 N TAYLOR RD
Mission, TX 785739334
9569941238
