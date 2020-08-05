1/1
Roberto "Beto" Benavidez
Edinburg - Roberto "Beto" Benavidez. 82, gained his wings on Sunday, July 26, 2020.

Roberto is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 62 years of marriage, Graciela G. Benavidez, his father, Bernardino Benavidez, his mother, Dolores Villarreal, his stepfather, Manuel Chavez; a brother, Guadalupe Benavidez.

Mr. Benavidez is survived by his four children, Janie Benavidez Cantu, Eduardo "Eddie" (Mary) Benavidez, Rolando (Brenda) Benavidez, Belinda (Enrique) De la Cruz; nine grandchildren, Aissa Cantu, Andrea Cantu, Adrian Benavidez, Vanessa Lopez, Valerie Carr, Janelle Ware, Karina Sandoval, Katrina Sandoval, Kaylei Sandoval; five great-grandchildren, Jacob Benavidez, Ariana Benavidez, Brayden Carr, Gracie Carr, Zamira Lopez; five siblings, Bernardino Benavidez, Jose Benavidez, Eustolia Contreras, Olga Calderon, Amelia Quintanilla.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6:30 p.m. rosary today, August 5, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.



Published in The Monitor on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
