Salineño, Tx. - Roberto Castillo, 85, passed away peacefully on October 10, 2020, at his home in Salineño, TX. In his final days, he was surrounded by family who deeply adored him. He was born February 2, 1935, in Los Arrieros, TX to Cleofas and Genoveva Castillo. He was the oldest of five children. He was drafted into the Army and served his country through basic training after the Korean Conflict. Roberto recalled his time in service proudly. Roberto had a strong work ethic that began at a young age as an agricultural laborer under the wing of his father in the local ranch fields. He worked for and retired from General Motors after twenty-seven years. He also served his community as an employee of the Starr County International Bridge for ten years. His sense of humor and quiet demeanor are traits that his family will dearly miss. His comical faces and signature phrases will be well fondly remembered. The absence of his presence and reserved disposition will leave a void in the hearts of all who knew and loved him. Although Roberto battled Dementia for many years, he did not let that hinder the love he had for his daughters and wife, whom he regularly recalled and inquired about. His fatherly and wedded love far exceeded the constraints of his disease. He is survived by his loving wife of forty-three years, Maria Castillo, along with his seven daughters, Diana (Scott Ely), Belinda Dominque, Judy Hensley, Rachel (Chris James), Rosie (Robert Fuentes), Chayo (Corey Burke), Amy (Victorino Aguilera), fifteen grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great- grandchild; brothers Hugo and Glafiro Castillo and sister Elvia Davila. He is preceded in death by his younger brother, Casiro Castillo. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 15th at Rodriguez Funeral Home in Escobares, TX from 11:00 A.M. - 9:00 P.M. (Rosary at 6:00 P.M.), and Friday October 16th from 8:00 A.M. - 9:30 A.M. Mass service will be held in his honor at 10:00 A.M. at St. Joseph & St. Jude Mission Catholic Church in Salineño, TX, followed by burial service at Salineño Cemetery. Flower arrangements can be sent to Rodriguez Funeral Home in Escobares, TX.



Roberto Castillo, de 85 años, falleció pacíficamente el 10 de Octubre de 2020 en su casa en Salineño, TX. En sus últimos días, estuvo rodeado de familiares que lo adoraban profundamente. Nació el 2 de Febrero de 1935 en Los Arrieros, TX de Cleofas y Genoveva Castillo. Era el mayor de cinco hermanos. Fue reclutado por el ejército y sirvió a su país a través del entrenamiento básico después del conflicto de Corea. Roberto recordó con orgullo su tiempo en el servicio. Roberto tenía una fuerte ética de trabajo que comenzó a una edad temprana como trabajador agrícola bajo el ala de su padre en los campos de los ranchos locales. Trabajó y se retiró de General Motors después de veintisiete años. También sirvió a su comunidad como empleado del Puente Internacional del Condado de Starr durante diez años. Su sentido del humor y sucomportamiento tranquilo son rasgos que su familia extrañará muchísimo. Sus caras cómicas y sus frases distintivas se recordarán con cariño. La ausencia de su presencia y su carácter reservado dejarán un vacío en el corazón de todos los que lo conocieron y amaron. Aunque Roberto luchó contra la Demencia durante muchos años, no permitió que eso obstaculizara el amor que tenía por sus hijas y su esposa, a quienes recordaba y preguntaba regularmente. Su amor paternal y matrimonial excedió las limitaciones de su enfermedad. Le sobreviven su amada esposa durante cuarenta y tres años, María Castillo, junto con sus siete hijas, Diana (Scott Ely), Belinda Dominque, Judy Hensley, Rachel (Chris James), Rosie (Robert Fuentes), Chayo (Corey Burke). ), Amy (Victorino Aguilera), quince nietos, dieciséis bisnietos y un taranieto; los hermanos Hugo y Glafiro Castillo y la hermana Elvia Dávila. Le antecede en la muerte su hermano menor, Casiro Castillo. El velorio se llevará a cabo el Jueves 15 de Octubre en Rodríguez Funeral Home en Escobares, TX a partir de las 11:00 A.M. - 9:00 P.M. (Rosario a las 6:00 P.M.), y el Viernes 16 de Octubre a partir de las 8:00 A.M. - 09:30 A.M. La misa se llevará a cabo en su honor el Viernes a las 10:00 A.M. en la Iglesia Católica St. Joseph & St. Jude Mission en Salineño, TX, seguido de un funeral en el Cementerio Salineño. Los arreglos florales se pueden enviar a Rodríguez Funeral Home en Escobares, TX.



