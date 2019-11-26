Home

Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
Rosary
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Edinburg, TX
Roberto Delgado


1938 - 2019
Roberto Delgado Obituary
Edinburg - Roberto Delgado, 81, died Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Solara Hospital in McAllen.

Born in Cedral, San Luis Potosi, he had lived in Edinburg since 1969 and was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Roberto was a veteran of the United States Army and served during the Berlin Crisis. He worked as an educator for 26 years until his retirement.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Maria De Jesus Delgado; his parents, Luis and Leonor Delgado; and a brother, Onesimo Delgado.

Mr. Delgado is survived by two sons, Carlos Martin (Sandra) Delgado, Roberto Benjamin (Jovonne) Delgado, both of McAllen; eight grandchildren, Dolores Rodriguez, Vanessa Villarreal, Nikki Delgado, CaSandra Ortiz, Noe Delgado, Robert Delgado, Grace Delgado, Sky Delgado; six great-grandchildren; four brothers, Mauro Delgado, Juan Delgado, Rudy Delgado, all of Edinburg, Luis Delgado of McAllen; and four sisters, Margarita Salas, Hermila Rodriguez, Raquel Gaitan, and Gloria Santos, all of Edinburg.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m., Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 26, 2019
