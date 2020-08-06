1/1
Roberto G. "Bobby" Rodriguez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roberto's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rio Grande City - Roberto "Bobby" G. Rodriguez, age 78, born on 12/15/1941, in Rio Grande City, Texas, has passed away peacefully to our Lord on 08/02/2020, in San Antonio, Texas. He joins his parents Valentin and Severina Rodriguez as well as his sister Celinda, who passed away in 2012. He leaves behind four children, David A. Perez, Michelle Picon-Puente, Roberto R. Rodriguez, Ricardo D. Rodriguez, and his 9 siblings, Cecilio, Octavio, Alvaro, Alonso, Eduardo, Gregorio, Roel, Nilda, Raquel as well as his many grandchildren, nephews, and nieces. Roberto proudly served his country in Vietnam while in the United States Army, he was honorably discharged after his duties. He was a wonderful friend, a loving father, and always gave to those who needed more than he did. He will continue living in all of our hearts and will always be remembered as a kind and just man. Father, we love you. We miss you.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved