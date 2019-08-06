|
|
Edinburg - Roberto G. Santos, 92, died Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Amara Hospice Inpatient Facility in Edinburg.
Born in Sabinas, Hidalgo, he lived in Edinburg most of his life. Mr. Santos was an entrepreneur and the owner of East University Laundromat for 25 years.
He is preceded in death by his first wife, Guadalupe Salazar Santos; his parents, Jose and Carlota Santos; and three brothers, Armando, Jose Guadalupe, and Rogelio Santos.
Roberto is survived by his wife, Fermina Santos of Edinburg; two daughters, Rosalinda (Jesse) Sanchez of Edinburg, Leticia (Sergio) Davila of Cedar Park; two step-sons, Rene (Cristy) Torres and David (Ellie) Torres, both of Edinburg; three grandchildren, Sergio Roberto (Elizabeth) Davila, Crystal (Aaron) Rodriguez, Laura Nicole Davila; two great-grandchildren, Royce and Zoe; three brothers, Mario Santos, Carlos Santos, both of Monterrey, Gustavo Santos of Edinburg; and a sister, Elda Santos de Chapa of Monterrey.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, August 6, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 East Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.
Pallbearers will be, Adrian Santos, Juan Santos, David Torres, Rene Torres, Rudy Rodriguez, and Luis Longoria.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 6, 2019