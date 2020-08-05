1/1
Roberto Garcia III
McAllen - Roberto Garcia III went to be with the Lord on July 23, 2020 at the age of 70 at Doctor's Hospital at Renaissance.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Roberto and Evangelina Garcia; and his brother, Jorge L. Garcia.

Roberto is lovingly remembered by his son's, Roberto Garcia IV and George Garcia; his sister's, Elsa Sanchez, Grace Guajardo; brother, Mario A. Garcia; niece, Cynthia Martinez (Rene); and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Roberto was born in Laredo, TX. After attending college, he enlisted in the Army during the Vietnam War, 1969-1970. He then was transferred to Germany. Roberto was very proud to have served his country and of being a veteran.

Roberto was a resident at the Alfredo Gonzalez State Veterans Home for the past 5 years. He was happy living along side many veterans and enjoyed the helpful staff as well as Dr. Ernesto Trevino's services.

The visitation will be held Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Funeraria Del Angel with a rosary service at 7:00 PM.

The funeral service will be Friday, August 7, 2020 from 8:00 AM at Funeraria Del Angel with the interment to follow at Valley Memorial Gardens.





Published in The Monitor on Aug. 5, 2020.
