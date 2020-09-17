Rio Grande City - Roberto "Bobby" GutierrezBobby was born August 27, 1944 and passed on to his eternal rest on September 14, 2020. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, son, brother, and uncle.Bobby was a 1963 graduate of Rio Grande City High School, lettering in football and track, and the University of Texas at Austin Pharmacy School in 1968. An avid Longhorn and Rattler fan, he remained true to his Alma Maters throughout his life. After graduation from college, Bobby returned to his community to open Rio Pharmacy (two locations) and serving at multiple pharmacies in town, including Fred's Pharmacy and the HEB Pharmacy chain.Always involved in community affairs, Bobby served as a member of the Knights of Columbus, El Cid Caravan of the Alhambra, and the Rotary Club. A true Rattler fan, Bobby became an integral member of the Quarterback Club which followed his Rattlers wherever and whenever the teams played. He was proud to have served as a member of the Rio Grande City Consolidated Independent School District School Board for repeated terms, a position he took responsibly and perceptively. He loved being an outdoorsman, reveling in hunting and fishing, moreover his love for ranching was focused on El Salado Ranch and Ranch in Tacubaya.Bobby is survived by his wife of 52 years, Adriana Figueroa Gutierrez, his daughters Christina (Gilbert) Resendez, Claudia (Jeff) Peden, and Adriana Lamar (Daniel) Muniz; his grandchildren Carissa (Darryl) Small, Breana (Bryan) Murphy, Jeffery Peden II, Mariela and Mia Resendez, Daniella, Daniel, and Idany Muniz; great grandchildren Darryl Small III, Paris and Cillian Murphy. He is also survived by his brothers Dr. Alberto Gutierrez (Claire) and Ricardo Gutierrez (Vilma). He was preceded in death by his parents Alberto and Lupita Gutierrez and his brother Homero Gutierrez.A special thanks to David Perez and the staff of the Comfort House, whose special care and attention made such a difference to Bobby and the family. Funeral directions are under the direction of the Sanchez Funeral Home of Rio Grande City. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made to Comfort House.Memorial Services will be on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 12:30 noon - 7:00 pm, Chapel Service at 5:00 pm, with a Rosary to follow. Funeral Services are under the direction of Sanchez Funeral Home in Rio Grande City, TX.