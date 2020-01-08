Home

Sanchez Funeral Home
301 East 2nd Street
Rio Grande City, TX 78582
(956) 487-2525
Viewing
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sanchez Funeral Home
301 East 2nd Street
Rio Grande City, TX 78582
Rosary
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
7:00 PM
Sanchez Funeral Home
301 East 2nd Street
Rio Grande City, TX 78582
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
9:00 AM - 2:45 PM
Sanchez Funeral Home
301 East 2nd Street
Rio Grande City, TX 78582
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
3:00 PM
Immaculate Conception Church
305 N. Britton Ave
Rio Grande City, TX
Roberto Luis Garza


1981 - 2020
Roberto Luis Garza Obituary
Rio Grande City - Roberto Luis Garza, 38, husband of Lizeth Garza of San Antonio, passed away Monday, January 6 th , 2020

at McAllen Medical Hospital.

Born on December 4, 1981, in McAllen Texas, he was the son of Luis Fernando Garza and Dora Garza

Olivarez.

Mr. Garza attended Rio Grande City High School, he worked for years as a musician and spent the last

few years of his life treasuring moments with his beautiful daughter and wife. Luis was a devoted father

and an avid musician. In his spare time, he loved playing the accordion and creating music with his brother

and friends. One of the biggest influences of his life was music and mastering the accordion became his

passion. He loved the ranch life, being out at the ranch with horses, steers and spending time with his

beautiful family brought true happiness to his every day.

He is survived by his four-year-old daughter Madison and his wife Lizeth A. Garza. He is also survived by

his father Luis Fernando of Rio Grande City, his brother Gerardo Garza and by 9 nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday, January 8 th , 2020 from 2:00 pm-9:00 pm with a Rosary at 7:00 pm at

Sanchez Funeral Home located at 301 E. 2 nd Street, Rio Grande City TX 78582. Visitation on Thursday,

January 9 th , 2020 from 9:00 am-2:45 pm at Sanchez Funeral Home followed by the Funeral Mass at

3:00 pm being held at the Immaculate Conception Church-305 N. Britton Ave. Rio Grande City, TX

followed by the cemetery at 4:00 pm.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 8, 2020
