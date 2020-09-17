Pharr - Roberto Moya, 67, went home to our Lord Monday, September 14, 2020, at Mission Regional Medical Center.Born in Mexico, Mr. Moya had lived in Pharr most of his life.He is preceded in death by his parents, Salvador and Ricarda Moya; and a brother, Raul Moya.Mr. Moya is survived by his loving wife, Lydia Moya of Pharr; a son, Roberto (Lorena) Moya Jr. of Brownsville; a daughter, Joanna (Alex) Villarreal; seven grandchildren; two sisters; and 7 brothers.Visitation will take place from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. rosary today September 17, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020, at St. Jude Catholic Church in Pharr. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.