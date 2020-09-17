1/1
Roberto Moya
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roberto's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pharr - Roberto Moya, 67, went home to our Lord Monday, September 14, 2020, at Mission Regional Medical Center.

Born in Mexico, Mr. Moya had lived in Pharr most of his life.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Salvador and Ricarda Moya; and a brother, Raul Moya.

Mr. Moya is survived by his loving wife, Lydia Moya of Pharr; a son, Roberto (Lorena) Moya Jr. of Brownsville; a daughter, Joanna (Alex) Villarreal; seven grandchildren; two sisters; and 7 brothers.

Visitation will take place from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. rosary today September 17, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020, at St. Jude Catholic Church in Pharr. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved