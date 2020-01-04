Home

Guerra Funeral Home of Weslaco, Inc. - Weslaco
2602 N. Texas Blvd.
Weslaco, TX 78599
(956) 969-1461
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Guerra Funeral Home of Weslaco, Inc. - Weslaco
2602 N. Texas Blvd.
Weslaco, TX 78599
Interment
Following Services
Highland Memorial Park
Roberto O. Rodriguez


1926 - 2020
Roberto O. Rodriguez Obituary
Weslaco - Roberto O. Rodriguez, 93, passed away to be with the Lord, Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Valley Grande Manor Nursing Home in Weslaco, TX. Mr. Rodriguez was born June 28, 1926to Juan & Maria De Jesus Rodriguez in Linares Nuevo Leon Mexico. In 1980 Mr. Rodriguez received a kidney transplant from his sister, Nieves R. Guajardo. The family was very grateful that he lived a healthy life after the transplant. He is preceded in death by his parents; 3 sons, Joel Rodriguez, Guadalupe Rodriguez, Roberto Rodriguez, Jr.; 1 daughter, Guadalupe Rodriguez & 1 brother, Hilario Rodriguez. Mr. Rodriguez is survived by his wife, Gregoria Rodriguez of Weslaco, TX; 2 daughters, Minerva Rodriguez & Olga Rodriguez, both of Weslaco, TX; 1 brother, Herman Rodriguez of Weslaco, TX; & 4 sisters, Carmen Rodriguez, of Weslaco, TX, Elena Rodriguez, Petra Rodriguez, both of Monterrey Nuevo Leon Mexico & Nieves Rodriguez of Michigan. Also surviving are 2 grandchildren & 4 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, at Guerra Funeral Home of Weslaco - Chapel of The Angels. Funeral service will be Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Guerra Funeral Home of Weslaco - Chapel of The Angels. Officiating will be Pastor Elias Trevino. Interment will follow at Highland Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Herman Rodriguez, Eloy Rodriguez, Javier Rodriguez, Isaac Rodriguez, Hilario Rodriguez & Lisa Martinez. Arrangements are under the direction of Guerra Funeral Home of Weslaco, Inc.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 4, 2020
