Austin, TX. - Roberto Ortiz, 71, was called to his eternal resting place on November 04, 2020. He entered this world on November 03, 1949, in Edinburg, TX, grew up in the Rio Grande Valley and later sunk his roots down in Austin, TX with his beloved wife Suzanne.



He is preceded in death by his wife, Suzanne Ortiz; his parents Jorge and Petra Ortiz; his siblings, Eugenio E. Ortiz, Juan Carlos Ortiz, Eduardo (surviving spouse Gregoria) Ortiz; and Maria Josepha (surviving spouse Martin) Ortiz.



He is survived by his children: Marissa Ortiz, Lorena (Jaime) Salazar, Lisa Ortiz, Bryan (Stephanie) Goodson; grandchildren, Laura, Anthony, Miguel, Iliana, Alejandro, Mia, and Mateo; siblings: Petra Aguilar, Hilaria Diaz, Trinidad (Doris) Ortiz, Catarina (Julian) De La Rosa, Felicita (Joel Jesus) Carrillo, Matilda (Timothy) Foster, and Eduvigen (James) Thomas.



Roberto had many hobbies. He was an artist, classic car enthusiast and a universal handyman who loved spending his weekends working on loved ones' or friends' home projects over a case of cold beer.



Roberto was a wonderful positive force in the world who never sought to take credit for his endless contributions. He made everyone's life better every single day, always putting family and friends first. You could always count on his sense of humor, kind smile, and encouraging words. With Roberto in your life you knew you were never alone. He will be dearly missed by all who met him. A Father, Grandfather, Brother, Tio, and Friend who will be forever in our hearts and shining his light and great spirit upon us.



There will be memorial services held in Roberto's honor at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made in Robert's honor to your local animal shelter.



