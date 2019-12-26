Home

Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
Rosary
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish
San Juan, TX
Roberto P. "El Vato Loco" Hernandez
Pharr - Roberto P. Hernandez, 72, went home to our Lord Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Edinburg Regional Medical Center.

Born in McAllen, Mr. Hernandez had lived in Pharr most of his life.

He is preceded in death by two sons, Juan and Cristobal Hernandez; his parents, San Juanita and Rodolfo Hernandez; and two brothers, Ruben Hernandez and Miguel Baldearena.

Mr. Hernandez is survived by his loving wife, Manuela Hernandez of Pharr; six children, Roberto (Marisa) Hernandez Jr. off Pharr, Martin (Anna) Hernandez of San Antonio, Jesus (Anna) Hernandez of Pharr, Arturo (Felicia) Hernandez of San Juan, Juan Cristobal Hernandez of Pharr, Jessica Marie Hernandez of San Juan; a daughter-in-law, Diana Hernandez of Buda, TX; 24 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; five sisters, Maria H. Balderas of Delmita, TX, Irma Hernandez of McAllen, Lupe Beyer of Ridgewood, TX, Violeta Garcia of McAllen and Juanita Cabrera of Edinburg.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, December 27, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish in San Juan. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 26, 2019
