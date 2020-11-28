McAllen - Roberto Requenez, 88, entered eternal rest on November 24, 2020 at his residence in McAllen.



He is preceded in death by his parents Felipe and Maria Isidora Requenez; and by his siblings Antonio, Benito, Felipe, Albessa and Johnny.



He is survived by his wife Irma Requenez; his daughters Gloria Meyer(Scott) and Janie Requenez(Xavier Suarez); and by his grandchildren Michael A. Garcia(Claudia), Kristina Moran(Danny), Scott Meyer Jr.(Bianca), Bianca Meyer, Jeena Peña, J.R. Peña, Jolee Peña and Jake Peña.



Visitation will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Funeraria Del Angel in Mission from 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a rosary recited at 7:00 pm. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Funeraria Del Angel at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery.



