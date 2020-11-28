1/1
Roberto Requenez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roberto's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McAllen - Roberto Requenez, 88, entered eternal rest on November 24, 2020 at his residence in McAllen.

He is preceded in death by his parents Felipe and Maria Isidora Requenez; and by his siblings Antonio, Benito, Felipe, Albessa and Johnny.

He is survived by his wife Irma Requenez; his daughters Gloria Meyer(Scott) and Janie Requenez(Xavier Suarez); and by his grandchildren Michael A. Garcia(Claudia), Kristina Moran(Danny), Scott Meyer Jr.(Bianca), Bianca Meyer, Jeena Peña, J.R. Peña, Jolee Peña and Jake Peña.

Visitation will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Funeraria Del Angel in Mission from 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a rosary recited at 7:00 pm. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Funeraria Del Angel at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved