Roberto Reyes Obituary
Rio Grande City - Roberto Reyes, age 86, passed away on Saturday April, 11, 2020 at Retama Nursing Home in Rio Grande City, TX. He is preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Hermelinda Reyes. He is survived by his sister Antonia Reyes. His children Rogelio (Leida), Rosario, Romelia, Roberto (Jessica) Jr., and Ricardo (Cindy) Reyes and Maribel R. (David) Manley. His grandchildren, Aaron (Nallely), Jose Roberto, Julian, Samantha, Ezekiel Reyes, Lauren Manley, Emily and Avery Janssen. His great-grandchildren, Khloe, Aaliyah and Alinah Reyes. Viewing will be held today, Monday April 13, 2020 from 1 pm to 5:30 pm with a service at 4:00 pm. Burial to follow at Los Garza Cemetery in Rio Grande City. Funeral services are entrusted to Hernandez Funerals in Rio Grande City.
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 13, 2020
