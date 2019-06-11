Home

Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
Rosary
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church
San Carlos, TX
Roberto Saldana Obituary
Edinburg - Roberto Saldana, 81, went home to our Lord Monday, June 10, 2019, at Edinburg Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Saldana was born in McAllen and lived in Edinburg most of his life.

He is preceded in death by two sons, Roberto Saldana Jr. and Ernesto Ramos.

Mr. Saldana is survived by his loving wife, Virginia Ramos of Edinburg; seven children, Sylvia Hurtado of Houston, Elizabeth (Rex) Trivedi of Oklahoma, Leticia (Juan) Pena of Houston, Clarinda Ramos, Debra (Servero) Cabetilo, both of Dallas, Manuel Ramos and Rogelio Ramos, both of Weslaco; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, June 11, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in San Carlos. Interment will follow at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on June 11, 2019
