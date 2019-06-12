Edinburg - Roberto Saldana (81) went home to be with the Lord Monday, June 10, 2019.



He was born on Nov. 23, 1937. He lived most of his life in Edinburg, with his longtime companion, Virginia Ramos.



Mr. Saldana is preceded in death by his son, Roberto Saldana Jr.



He is survived by his three daughters, Sylvia Hurtado (Cypress, TX), Elizabeth (Rex) Trivedi (Tulsa, OK) & Leticia (Juan) Pena (Cypress, TX), he is also survived by Irma Saldana.



He was a father figure to Clarinda Ramos, Debra (Servero) Cabetilo (Dallas,TX), Manuel Ramos and Rogleio Ramos (Weslaco) and Ernesto Ramos, may he rest in peace.



Grandchildren are Gilbert (Anabel) Flores (Corpus Christi), Mark (Patty) Flores (Edinburg) and Erin Flores (McAllen, TX). Tej & Aysha Trivedi both from Tulsa, OK and Michael, Nathan & Thomas Pena (Cypress, TX). Great Grandchildren- Denae Flores (McAllen, TX) Isaac Flores (Corpus Christi). And future great granddaughter Emma Flores (Edinburg, TX).



Grandchildren and great grandchildren from all of Virginia Ramos family they shared together.



A visitation was held on June 11, 2019. Funeral service is today, June 12, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in San Carlos. Interment will follow at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna, TX.



Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home - Edinburg. Published in The Monitor on June 12, 2019