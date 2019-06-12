Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church
San Carlos, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roberto Saldana
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roberto Saldana

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Roberto Saldana Obituary
Edinburg - Roberto Saldana (81) went home to be with the Lord Monday, June 10, 2019.

He was born on Nov. 23, 1937. He lived most of his life in Edinburg, with his longtime companion, Virginia Ramos.

Mr. Saldana is preceded in death by his son, Roberto Saldana Jr.

He is survived by his three daughters, Sylvia Hurtado (Cypress, TX), Elizabeth (Rex) Trivedi (Tulsa, OK) & Leticia (Juan) Pena (Cypress, TX), he is also survived by Irma Saldana.

He was a father figure to Clarinda Ramos, Debra (Servero) Cabetilo (Dallas,TX), Manuel Ramos and Rogleio Ramos (Weslaco) and Ernesto Ramos, may he rest in peace.

Grandchildren are Gilbert (Anabel) Flores (Corpus Christi), Mark (Patty) Flores (Edinburg) and Erin Flores (McAllen, TX). Tej & Aysha Trivedi both from Tulsa, OK and Michael, Nathan & Thomas Pena (Cypress, TX). Great Grandchildren- Denae Flores (McAllen, TX) Isaac Flores (Corpus Christi). And future great granddaughter Emma Flores (Edinburg, TX).

Grandchildren and great grandchildren from all of Virginia Ramos family they shared together.

A visitation was held on June 11, 2019. Funeral service is today, June 12, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in San Carlos. Interment will follow at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna, TX.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home - Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now