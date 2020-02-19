Home

Funeraria del Angel
3611 N TAYLOR RD
Mission, TX 785739334
(956) 994-1238
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel
3611 N TAYLOR RD
Mission, TX 785739334
Rosary
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
7:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel
3611 N TAYLOR RD
Mission, TX 785739334
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:30 AM
San Martin de Porres Catholic Church
621 W Main Ave
Alton, TX
Roberto Treviño


1935 - 2020
Roberto Treviño Obituary
Palmhurst - Roberto Trevino, 84, passed away at his home surrounded by family on February 16, 2020. He was born on June 7, 1935 in San Juan, Texas to Jose and Paula Trevino.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jose Trevino and Paula Hinojosa; brothers, Porfirio Trevino, Raul Trevino, Dario Trevino, Albert Trevino; sisters, Socorro Alaniz, Josefina Bautista, Lupe Sosa and Aracelia Trevino.

Mr. Trevino is survived by his loving children, Debbie Trevino Medina and her husband Steve, Martha Trevino, Robert Trevino Jr., Joshua Trevino; siblings, Maria Inez Maldonado, Dalia (Pres) Lopez, Elena Garza, Lucy (Carlos) Rodriguez, Nellie (Juan) Guzman, Imelda Fadden, Joe (Maggie) Trevino, Juan Manuel (Juanita) Trevino, Hector (Diana) Trevino; grandchildren, Steve Medina, Bianca Medina, Robert Trevino III, Johnny Williamson, Moshay Williamson, Jeffery Williamson; 1 great-grandchild, Kamila Williamson; and numerous extended family and friends.

Roberto was a loving father and grandfather who loved to joke around with his family. He was known for his sense of humor and his benevolence. He was a proud Army Veteran who served during the Korean War as a paratrooper in the Airborne Division. His memory will always be with his family, and he will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.

The visitation will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020, from 9:00am - 10:00pm at Funeraria Del Angel Chapel of Remembrance. The Holy Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.

The Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:30am at San Martin de Porres Catholic Church, 621 W Main Ave, Alton, TX 78573. Interment will take place at RGV State Veterans Cemetery.

Services entrusted to Funeraria Del Angel, 3611 N. Taylor Road, Mission, Texas.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 19, 2020
