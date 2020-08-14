Alamo - Roberto Velez, 66, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at McAllen Medical Center.Born in Valle Hermoso, Tamaulipas, MX, Mr. Velez was living in Alamo since 2002.Mr. Velez is survived by his beloved wife, Abigail Velez; two children, Nelsy Nallely (Miguel Villarreal) Velez, Jose Roberto (Marisol) Velez; four grandchildren, Miguel Villarreal, Emiliano Villarreal, Roberto Velez, Meliani Velez; his mother, Enedina Velez; six siblings, Eduardo, Rene, Marlen, Miriam, Yanet and Jonadab Velez.Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. talk today, August 14, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Interment will take place at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna at a later date."True men don't ask for respect, they earn it."Te amamos PapaFuneral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.