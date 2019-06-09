|
Edinburg - Roberto Villarreal, age 76, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Orchard Park Nursing Center in Weslaco. He is survived by his wife, Paula Villarreal; two daughters, Corina Pacheco & Franchesca Davey; one son, Roberto Villarreal Jr.; sister, Maria de Jesus Moreno and 7 grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm. Burial of his cremated remains will take place at a later date. Services are entrusted to Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston of Pharr.
Published in The Monitor on June 9, 2019