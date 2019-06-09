Home

POWERED BY

Services
Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston
706 West Sam Houston Blvd
Pharr, TX 78577
(956) 787-2244
Resources
More Obituaries for Roberto Villarreal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roberto Villarreal

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Roberto Villarreal Obituary
Edinburg - Roberto Villarreal, age 76, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Orchard Park Nursing Center in Weslaco. He is survived by his wife, Paula Villarreal; two daughters, Corina Pacheco & Franchesca Davey; one son, Roberto Villarreal Jr.; sister, Maria de Jesus Moreno and 7 grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm. Burial of his cremated remains will take place at a later date. Services are entrusted to Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston of Pharr.
Published in The Monitor on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now