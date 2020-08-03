Pharr - Roberto Z. Rocha Jr., 63, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020, at McAllen Heart Hospital.Mr. Rocha is survived by his loving wife, Maribel Rocha; three children, Jorge (Crystal) Pillado, Roberto Rocha III, Samantha Rocha; three grandchildren, Issac Pillado, Jayden Pillado, Ezekiel Rocha; his brother, Raul (Irma) Rocha; nieces and nephews, Vivian (William) Rico, Christy (Carlus) Lee, Raul (Jessica) Rocha Jr., Justin Rocha, and Marcos Rocha.Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. today, August 3, 2020, with a 2 p.m. chapel service at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Interment will follow at San Juan Cemetery.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.