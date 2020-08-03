1/1
Roberto Z. Rocha Jr.
Pharr - Roberto Z. Rocha Jr., 63, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020, at McAllen Heart Hospital.

Mr. Rocha is survived by his loving wife, Maribel Rocha; three children, Jorge (Crystal) Pillado, Roberto Rocha III, Samantha Rocha; three grandchildren, Issac Pillado, Jayden Pillado, Ezekiel Rocha; his brother, Raul (Irma) Rocha; nieces and nephews, Vivian (William) Rico, Christy (Carlus) Lee, Raul (Jessica) Rocha Jr., Justin Rocha, and Marcos Rocha.

Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. today, August 3, 2020, with a 2 p.m. chapel service at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Interment will follow at San Juan Cemetery.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.



Published in The Monitor on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
11:00 AM
Memorial Funeral Home
AUG
3
Service
02:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
AUG
3
Interment
San Juan Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
