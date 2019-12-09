Home

Rocky Joe Pursley Obituary
Edinburg - Rocky Joe Pursley, 61, entered eternal rest Friday, December 6, 2019, at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Harold Sr. and Mildred Pursley.

Rocky is survived by two brothers, Harold Jr. (Janet) and R.H., both of Edinburg; a nephew, Allen; two nieces, Madelyn and Heather; a grandniece, June; and his girlfriend, Mary Solis of Pharr.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 East Canton in Edinburg. Graveside service will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 9, 2019
