McAllen - Sgt 1st Class (Ret.) Rodger David Fetters passed away on March, 23, 2020 at McAllen Medical Center.
Rodger was born in Holbrook, NE. on April 26th, 1936. He graduated from Edison High School in 1954 and enlisted in the United States Army after graduation. He began a career as a helicopter mechanic, re-enlisting 3 times, serving 3 tours in Vietnam and rising to the rank of Sergeant First Class (E-7). He retired in 1974 after serving the country honorably for 20 years.
After two previous marriages, Rodger married Agnes (Nanette) S Agustin. They would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on December 6th of this year. Rodger and Nanette moved to Holdrege, NE. after his service in the US Army where he would earn an Associate Degree in Electrical Engineering Technology and worked as a broadcast engineer for KRVN in Lexington, NE. He retired as Chief Operator in 1998 and they moved to McAllen, TX. where they have lived since.
Rodger was an active member of the VFW in Post 1365 in Holdrege, NE where he was Commander then Quartermaster, and at Post 8788 in McAllen, TX. where he served as Chaplain and in the Post's Honor Guard.
Rodger leaves behind his wife, Nanette Fetters, three children, Linda Kay Fetters-Kucera, Judd Anthony Fetters, and Ginger Ann Fetters-Garcia, one sister Marcia Fetters-Kaps along with eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, as well as other family and friends.
Rodger is preceded in death by parents, Theodore David Fetters and Elsie Marie Dutcher Fetters, his brothers, Mark, Bruce, and Daniel, and an infant sister.
Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, March 25th from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Ceballos Funeral Home of McAllen with a rosary service at 7:00 p.m, Interment will be held at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery on Thursday March 26th at 10:00 a.m.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 25, 2020