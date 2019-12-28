|
|
Edinburg - Rodolfo "Rudy" Arevalo, 65, went home to our Lord Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Edinburg Regional Medical Center.
Rudy was born and lived in Edinburg all of his life.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Julia and Andres Arevalo Sr.; a brother, Cruz Arevalo; and a sister, Consuelo Garcia.
Rudy is survived by six siblings, Socorro (Rafael) Aguilar of Edinburg, Henry (Eduvina) Arevalo of Mission, Andres (Estella) Arevalo Jr. of Washington, Hermelinda (Gregorio Jr.) Ramirez of Elsa, Lupita (Peter) Edes and Hector Arevalo, both of Edinburg; numerous nieces and nephews; and many good friends.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary Monday, December 30, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 28, 2019