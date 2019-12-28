Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
Resources
More Obituaries for Rodolfo Arevalo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodolfo "Rudy" Arevalo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rodolfo "Rudy" Arevalo Obituary
Edinburg - Rodolfo "Rudy" Arevalo, 65, went home to our Lord Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Edinburg Regional Medical Center.

Rudy was born and lived in Edinburg all of his life.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Julia and Andres Arevalo Sr.; a brother, Cruz Arevalo; and a sister, Consuelo Garcia.

Rudy is survived by six siblings, Socorro (Rafael) Aguilar of Edinburg, Henry (Eduvina) Arevalo of Mission, Andres (Estella) Arevalo Jr. of Washington, Hermelinda (Gregorio Jr.) Ramirez of Elsa, Lupita (Peter) Edes and Hector Arevalo, both of Edinburg; numerous nieces and nephews; and many good friends.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary Monday, December 30, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rodolfo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -