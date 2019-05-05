|
|
Mission - Rodolfo Garcia, age 72, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Doctor's Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg.
He is survived by his wife, Nelda Garcia of Mission, son, Rudy (Patricia Y.) Garcia of San Antonio, daughters, Paulina Garcia (Rodolfo) Gutierrez and Kathy Reyes Garcia both of Mission, brothers, Alfredo Garcia Jr. of Mission & Johnny Garcia of Houston and by 6 grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Today, Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 3:00 to 9:00 pm at Flores Funeral Home in Mission with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am, Monday, May 6, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission with interment to follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Mission.
Funeral services are entrusted to the care of Flores Funeral Home of Mission.
Published in The Monitor on May 5, 2019