Houston/Pharr - Rodolfo "Rudy" Garza, 50, went home to the Lord Wednesday March 6, 2019, at Houston Methodist Medical Center.
Born in McAllen, Rodolfo lived in Houston since 1986.
He is survived by his parents, Benito H. and Francisca Garza of Pharr; his companion, Cecilia Betz of Houston; four siblings, Benito H. Garza Jr. of Hammond, IN, Ricardo Garza of Houston, Cynthia (Javier) Martinez of Mission, Sandra (Francisco) Ramblas of Pharr; and nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary Monday, March 11, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. March 12, 2019, at St. Francis Xavier Cabrini Catholic Church in Pharr. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 10, 2019