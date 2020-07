Or Copy this URL to Share

Donna - Rodolfo Martinez 9-28-1964 to 7-18-2020.



Preceded in death by his parents Catarino Martinez, and Romana Zamora, his sister; Raquel Zamora Deleon .



He is survived by his Children; Rodolfo C. Martinez, Jose P. Martinez, Teresa Martinez, previous wife; Sylvia Vasquez Martinez, Brothers and Sisters; Juan (Lupina) Silva, Marcos (Cata) Silva, Ignacio (Connie) Silva, Erasmo Silva, and Sylvia Martinez.



