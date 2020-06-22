Edinburg - It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Rodolfo Raul Rodriguez, Jr. (71) beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, who entered eternal rest with our Almighty Father on June 19, 2020.He is preceded in death by his father Rodolfo Rodriguez Sr., mother Leonor H. Rodriguez, brother-in-law Noe Dimas Jr., and nephew David Dimas.Rudy is survived and cherished by his loving and devoted wife of 40 years, Virginia Morales Rodriguez his three sons, Rudy, Roel and Richard, his seven grandchildren, Rodney, Riley, Robbie, Abigail, Aimee, Audrianna and Ethan, his sisters Rosalva (Noe+) Dimas, Alda (Wylie) Rendon, Melva (Oscar Garcia) Rodriguez, and brother Gustavo (Sylvia) Rodriguez.Growing up Rudy attended Edinburg High School (Class of '69) and attended Pan American College. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and continued serving our country in the National Guard.In his early life, he owned and operated a restaurant north of Edinburg called Freeway Drive Inn and Cafe where he was famous for his home-style fried chicken and burgers.Thereafter he spent almost 25 years working for H-E-B Grocery Store in Edinburg on Closer Blvd. He was always very helpful and kind to all who he encountered. His compassion and generous heart impacted all those around him. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and treasured all the moments with them. He had a passion for gardening and love for raising animals.He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.Family and friends are welcome to attend the viewing on Tuesday, June 23rd at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E Canton Rd in Edinburg, between 5 - 8 p.m., with a rosary at 6 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be held the morning of Wednesday, June 24th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg. Military honors will be conducted by VFW Post 7473 of Elsa.Pallbearers will be Rodney Rodriguez, Brandon Dimas, Matthew Garcia, Bryan Segovia, Albert Morales, Carlos Garcia and Honorary Pallbearers will be his beloved grandchildren.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.