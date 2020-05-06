San Juan - Rodolfo S. Alvarado, 92, went home to our Lord Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Alfredo Gonzalez Texas State Veterans Home in McAllen.



Born in Mission, Mr. Alvarado had lived in San Juan most of his life. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War.



He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Tomasa E. Alvarado; five siblings, Jose Alvarado Jr., Pablo Alvarado, Argentina Gonzalez, Adolfo Alvarado, and Ricardo Alvarado.



Mr. Alvarado is survived by his two sons, Rodolfo Alvarado Jr. of McAllen, Oscar Cantu of Alton; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and three siblings, Juventino Alvarado of San Juan, Xicotencatl "Xico" Alvarado of McAllen, and Diamantina Hayes of Pharr.



Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service today, May 6, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission.



Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.











