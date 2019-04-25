EDINBURG - Rodolfo Solis, 91, went home to the Lord Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Edinburg Regional Medical Center.



Born in Cuevitas, TX, he had lived in Edinburg all of his life and was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Mr. Solis was a hardworking man who dedicated his life to his wife, children, and grandchildren. He was a pioneer in the fruit industry, a well-respected businessman. Mr. Solis is going to be greatly missed by his family and friends.



He is preceded in death by his wife, Delfina Garcia Solis; a son, Rodolfo Solis, Jr; a daughter, Maria Elena Flores; two brothers, Enrique Solis, Jose Angel (Estella) Solis; and sister, Estella S. Rodriguez.



Mr. Rodolfo Solis is survived by his daughter, Anita Castilleja of Edinburg; a son, Jose Homero (Alma A.) Solis of Edinburg; a daughter-in-law, Isidra Solis of Edinburg; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Florinda (Estanislado) Rodriguez, Carmen (Enrique) Rodriguez, and Esperanza (Santos) Lopez, all of Edinburg.



Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, April 25, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.



Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg. Published in The Monitor on Apr. 25, 2019