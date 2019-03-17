McAllen - MCALLEN- Rodrigo Betancourt, 83, left to be with the Lord on March 15, 2019 at PaxVilla Hospice in McAllen. He was born to Rodrigo Betancourt and Mariana Serna on February 24, 1936 in General Teran, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. He is now reunited with his parents; siblings: Tocho Betancourt, Julia Betancourt and Consuelo Betancourt, who have preceded him in death. Rodrigo loved fishing, hunting and bowling. He was an avid fan of both the Braves and the Houston Astros. Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife: Belen Betancourt; children: Rodrigo (Maritona) Betancourt Jr., Esmeralda (Fernando) Gomez, Nilda (Albino) Leal, Eddy (Mercedes) Betancourt, Vilma (Ubaldo) Garcia, Mario (Susana) Betancourt; grandchildren: Belen Alicia (Carlos) Tamez, Alejandra (Ricardo) Navarro, Clarissa Betancourt, Nayeli Gomez, Etzna Rolli, Elijah, Akbal Gomez, Claribel Leal, Rodrigo Leal, Emilio Leal, Regina Betancourt, Mariela Betancourt, Isabella Betancourt, Andrea Garcia, Andre Garcia, Bianca Betancourt; great-grandchildren: Aaliyah, Mayte, Carla, Hannah, Alejandro and brother: Baldomero Betancourt. Family will receive friends Saturday, March 16, 2019 and Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 9 am to 9 pm at Funeraria del Angel Palm Valley in Pharr. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am, Monday, March 18, 2019 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in McAllen. Interment will follow at 12:30 pm at Valley Memorial Gardens in McAllen. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Palm Valley of Pharr. Published in The Monitor on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary